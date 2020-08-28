Keybank National Association OH Sells 422 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 81,474 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

Shares of TDY opened at $321.64 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.