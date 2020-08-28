Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,694 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of UGI worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in UGI by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in UGI by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $51.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,248 shares of company stock worth $604,580. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

