Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.77.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 897.6% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 121,890 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,367,000 after buying an additional 518,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.