Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at FBN Securities

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by FBN Securities from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESTC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Shares of ESTC opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $5,256,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,371.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 546,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,167,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

