Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Medtronic stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.