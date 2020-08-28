Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Medtronic stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC
Lululemon Athletica inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Lululemon Athletica inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Lifted by Analyst
SVB Leerink Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings
SVB Leerink Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 9,431 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 9,431 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 20,362 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 20,362 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report