Lululemon Athletica inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.76.

LULU opened at $374.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $384.05.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 723,387 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after acquiring an additional 419,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

