Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDT. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

MDT stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

