SVB Leerink Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. UBS Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Shares of MDT opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

