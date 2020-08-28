HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 20,362 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

