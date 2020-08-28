Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,040 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 105.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.