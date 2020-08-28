Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Argus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by Argus from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.24.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $345.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.78. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.