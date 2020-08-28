Brokers Offer Predictions for J M Smucker Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for J M Smucker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $8.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

SJM stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,030,000 after acquiring an additional 66,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

