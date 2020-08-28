Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

CRM stock opened at $276.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.10. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $278.28. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,776 shares of company stock valued at $145,724,013. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

