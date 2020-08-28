Amalgamated Bank Sells 16,832 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.68.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,896,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,701 shares of company stock worth $38,827,141. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $160.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.78. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

