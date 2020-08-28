FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6814 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

