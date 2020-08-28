Amalgamated Bank Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bruker by 29.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bruker by 47.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bruker by 132.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

