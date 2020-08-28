Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $29.59 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 126.4% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $231.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

