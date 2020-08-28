CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,297,000 after buying an additional 209,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,329,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,801,000 after purchasing an additional 329,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after acquiring an additional 452,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

