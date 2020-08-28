State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 9,779 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in American Financial Group by 831.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 483.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

AFG opened at $67.42 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

