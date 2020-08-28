Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.