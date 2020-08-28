People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.