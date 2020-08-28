Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,501 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $231.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

