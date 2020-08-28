Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.85.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $91.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

