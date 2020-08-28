Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,577 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in J M Smucker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in J M Smucker by 382.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $120.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.