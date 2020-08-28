Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $749,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,314,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,296,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,883 shares of company stock worth $24,109,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

