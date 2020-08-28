State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 15,385 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Store Capital worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Store Capital by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Store Capital stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

