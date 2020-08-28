Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.