Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Store Capital worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 439,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 68,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

