Amalgamated Bank Sells 28,421 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,421 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,611 shares of company stock worth $4,226,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $74.00 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.90.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

