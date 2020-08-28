Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 2,364 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,912 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

