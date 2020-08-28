NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NTAP opened at $43.91 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

