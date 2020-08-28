NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

