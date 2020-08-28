RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.47 on Thursday. RealReal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $24.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,622 shares of company stock worth $8,975,776. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in RealReal by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 290,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

