NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Northland Securities

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.