Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

