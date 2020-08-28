NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Cfra cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 57,649 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

