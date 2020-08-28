NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in NetApp by 356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

