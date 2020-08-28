Wells Fargo & Co Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $67.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Semtech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Semtech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.