NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NetApp by 94.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetApp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in NetApp by 513.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in NetApp by 129.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.