Express (NYSE:EXPR) Given New $1.50 Price Target at MKM Partners

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Get Express alerts:

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Express has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Express by 24.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 143.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,483,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 294.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 478,277 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.