Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Bank of America

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.19.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $117.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,433,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,528 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

