Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premier in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 234.26%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Premier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 4.7% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Premier by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

