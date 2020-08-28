Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.04.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 533,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

