Keybank National Association OH Purchases 204 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lennar were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

LEN stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.