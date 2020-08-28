Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,648 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.