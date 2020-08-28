Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

