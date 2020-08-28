Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1,482.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Boston Properties by 60.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 532.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

BXP opened at $88.48 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

