HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,597,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,051,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,367,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.55. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

