Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $762,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.