Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $345.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.